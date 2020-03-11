David Edwin Newton, 75, of 999 Echo Beach Road, Towanda, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday evening, March 8, 2020 from the Skilled Nursing Unit of Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda.
David was born at Mills Hospital in Towanda on March 10, 1944, the son of Niles Andrew Newton Sr. and Leona Gertrude Mayo Newton. He was a graduate of Wyalusing Valley High School with the class of 1962, the Practical Bible Institute in Johnson City, New York, and Cedarville College in Cedarville, Ohio. David was a veteran of the Vietnam War having served with the U.S. Army from April 21, 1969 to Jan. 21, 1971 with most of his military service in Germany. On Jan. 30, 1971, David married the former Lois E. McKinney at the Independent Baptist Church in Towanda. David was employed by E.I. DuPont in Towanda for 34 years until retirement. David was a devoted member of the Independent Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and youth leader, taught adult Sunday school and was a member of the missionary committee. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and gardening.
Surviving are his devoted wife of 49 years, Lois E. Newton; children, Lorraine Hoy and husband, Timothy of Rancho Cucamongo, California, Pamela Sesenig and husband, Gerald of Vestal, New York, David Edwin “Eddie” Newton II and wife, Jessica of West Deptford, New Jersey, Melissa Andrews and husband, Timothy of Tacoma, Washington; grandchildren, Whitney and Landon Hoy, Ashley, Megan, Luke and Ethan Sensenig, Isabelle and Esther Newton, Justin and Chloe Andrews; sister, Caroline Butts; sister and brother-in-law, JoAnn and DeWitt Reynolds; sister-in-law, Judy Newton, brothers-in-law, Kenneth Fox, Albert Bennett, and Melvin Lowery; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his brother, Niles A. Newton Jr.; sisters, Grace Fox, Lois Lowery and Norma Bennett; and brother-in-law, Milton Butts. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 with a funeral service to follow at 12 p.m. at the Independent Baptist Church, Towanda with Pastor Donn Hauser officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, Towanda. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Independent Baptist Church, 109 Cherry St., Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of David Edwin Newton. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
