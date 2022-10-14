David Ellis Weed, 79, of Punta Gorda, FL, formerly of Towanda and Wysox, PA passed away September 25, 2022. David was born in Scranton, PA on February 10, 1943, the only child of Elbert Ellis Weed and Marjorie Mening Weed. He was a graduate of Athens High School, Athens, PA and continued his education at Glen Springs Academy, Watkins Glen, NY and Corning Community College, Corning, NY.
David was employed by Quick and Jennings Market in Wysox, PA for many years until health issues no longer permitted him to continue. David was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Towanda and Union Lodge No. 108 F. & A.M., Towanda. David was an avid football fan and enjoyed following Penn State and Buffalo Bills football. David also enjoyed cars, trains and was an avid Civil War buff.
David is survived by his wife of nearly 43 years, Sharon L. Spencer Weed whom he married at Trinity Lutheran Church in Towanda on October 27, 1979, his daughter, Tracy Rosner of New Bern, NC, grandchildren, Sean and Zack Rosner, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Alan (Madeline) Spencer of Apopka, FL, David (Adrienne) Root of Punta Gorda, FL, as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Natalie Weed, father-in-law, Donald Spencer, mother-in-law, Aurelia Dunning Root, sister-in-law, Carole Ann Spencer and brother-in-law, Dale Jennings Spencer. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
The family suggests that bequests be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church, 908 S. Main St., Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of David Ellis Weed. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
