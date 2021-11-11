David F. Hatch, age 82 of Overton, PA passed away on Nov. 8th, 2021 David was born in Forks Township on August 17, 1939, son of Otis G. Hatch and Florence Molyneux Hatch. He graduated from Loyalsock High School, Estella, Pa.
He married Doris Marshall Hatch, of Dushore on September 14, 1963.
David worked for NEBA Sire Power then went into the army. After returning, he worked for GTE Sylvania for 32 years. He was an avid hunter and loved working with wood building making many bird feeders and anything else that caught his eye. His greatest passion was turning bowls on his lathe.
Surviving are his wife Doris, 1 daughter Linda/Randy Raub, Millview, 2 sons Roger/Michelle Hatch, Towanda, Craig/Debora Hatch, Dushore, 3 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.
He was a member of the New Albany VFW, American Legion, Mildred and Dushore Fire Co.
Funeral services will be held on Friday Nov. 12th at 11am from the St. Paul’s Church of Christ 781 Overton Rd, New Albany, PA 18833 , a visitation will be held from 10am until the service time. Memorials can be sent to Dushore Fire Co. or New Albany VFW. For online condolences or directions visit www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.
