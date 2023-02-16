David H. “Davie” Ross, 73, of Franklin Township, PA passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Bath, NY. David was born in Troy, PA on August 2, 1949, the son of the late David M. Ross and Jean (Morris) Ross. He was a graduate of Troy High School with the class of 1967. He then became employed by Ward LaFrance in Elmira, NY and was soon called to serve in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam during the war. Following completion of his military service, David drove truck cross-country for a time before becoming employed by Steve Pelton as a milk truck driver and on the Pelton Farm.
He is survived by his sisters and brother-in-law, Sally and Duane Woleslagle of Monroeton, Barbara Kay and Robert Reid of Florida as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
David was predeceased by his parents, stepmother, Louise Ross, and brother, Dan Ross.
A graveside service will be held at Mountain Lake Cemetery, Burlington Township, PA
on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.
Full military honors will be accorded by Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 and Beirne-Webster VFW Post No. 1568, Towanda. Arrangements are under the direction of the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda, PA. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
