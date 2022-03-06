Those we hold most dear never truly leave us… they live on in the kindnesses they showed, the comfort they shared and the love they brought into our lives…
Rev. David J. Pitcher, 71, of Little Meadows, Pa went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday morning, March 3, 2022. A true gift from God, David was born on August 14, 1950 in Blossburg, Pa a son of the late Elmer and Elizabeth (Wittig) Pitcher. Following high school he continued his education at Practical Bible Training School where he received his Divinity Certificate. He was ordained into the ministry in by the Shortsville Baptist Church in 1972.
With his love of serving others, David continued his education to receive his BS from Bryan College and his MS from Elmira College. For 38 years, David opened his heart and serving others as a 3rd grade teacher at Ross Corners Christian Academy. For the last 24 years, Pastor Pitcher dedicated and served his Lord at the First Congregational Church of West Warren. He will be remembered for his love of serving his community, his kindness and gentle ways of brightening one’s day and his smile will forever be with us always. A loving husband, devoted father, grandfather and friend to many he will be greatly missed. He was an avid golfer and always would joke that it “never rains on the golf course”
Rev. Pitcher leaves his handprint on so many lives that he touched. He will be greatly missed by his wife of nearly 47 years, Denise (Walter) Pitcher; his son and daughter-in-law: Samuel and Sarah Pitcher and their son Nicholas; his daughter: Hannah Lukovich; special family friend Jonas Mast; his siblings: Philip (Beverly) Pitcher, James (Sally) Pitcher, Stephen (Dawn) Pitcher, Paul (Jetha) Pitcher. His father-in-law and mother-in-law: Rev. James and Doris Walter; a brother-in-law: James A. (Shelly) Walter. Several nieces, nephews, cousins and their families also survive.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service and celebration of Rev. David Pitcher’s life on Saturday, March 12th at 10 am at the SUTFIN FUNERAL CHAPEL, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the First Congregational Church of West Warren, c/o Judy Davenport, 3645 N. Rome Rd., Ulster, PA 18850 in loving memory of Rev. David Pitcher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.