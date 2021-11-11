David J. VanDeMark, age 70, of Sugar Hill, PA passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 8, 2021 at his home.
Dave was born on January 8, 1951 in Towanda, PA the son of the late Raymond and Ethlyn Potter VanDeMark. He was a graduate of Wyalusing High School with the class of 1969. After high school, Dave served his country in the US Army for four years as an 11 Charlie Infantryman. After his service to his country, Dave began working at Proctor & Gamble in Papermaking and retired in 1999.
He attended the Hollenback United Methodist Church. Dave was a lifetime member of the NRA. He enjoyed taking part in many activities outside, including farming, hunting, fishing and skiing. In his younger years he took great pleasure in playing softball for the Prichard and Bell Brothers teams. Most of all he loved to spend time with his family.
Dave is survived by his children, Danelle Marushock and her husband, Chad, of Throop, PA and David “Jamie” VanDeMark and his wife, Mary Susan, of Henderson, NV; his grandchildren, Chad Marushock II of Olyphant, PA Lindsey Marushock of Throop, PA and Sarah Jane VanDeMark of Henderson, NV; his siblings, Carol Franklin and her husband, Larry, of Laceyville, PA and Phyllis Seamans and her husband, Gary, of Wyalusing, PA; his brother/sister-in-law, Milton “Skeet” Repsher, Sr., Ann VanDeMark, and Jerry Lee; as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his siblings, Ellery VanDeMark, Nita Repsher, Eleanor VanDeMark, and Cathy Lee.
A public visitation will be held for Dave on Friday, November 12, 2021 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA. A private service will be held for the family. Interment will take place at the Wyalusing Borough Cemetery with a Military Honor Service conducted by the members of the Wyalusing American Legion Post # 534.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Dave’s name to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 or on their website, https://www.heart.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.