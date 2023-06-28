David John Morgan, Jr. of East Smithfield, Pennsylvania passed away on June 23, 2023. For many, it would be enough said about him that dogs loved him, as he possessed a magnetic soul. Born on September 30, 1929 in Wilkes-Barre to David John Morgan, Sr. and Anna Morgan (nee Danko), Dave proved to be an energetic and curious young man. After a self-described “ehh” high school performance, Dave received a degree from Penn State School of Hospitality Management and finished his military service in the army during the Korean War as a decorated 1st Lieutenant.
Preceded in death by his wife, Joan Patricia Morgan (nee Boyle) who passed away June 23, 2009 and his son Neil Morgan, Dave is survived by his children: Jeffrey Scott Morgan and wife Lori Morgan; Adrienne M. Deal and husband Ralph Deal; and Barbara Morgan; as well as four loving grandkids: Sean Morgan and wife Ellen Andrews-Morgan; Elizabeth Morgan and Emily Morgan (who like their grandpa, all served proudly in the U.S. military); Hannah Galow; and step-granddaughter Hannah Pizzuti.
Dave’s friend, Walt said about him, “It’s not the years in your life that count but the life in your years.” Dave managed to fill all 93 years with characters and adventures, and often some bawdry stories. He was an old school entrepreneur, starting and building businesses that stemmed from his many personal interests: bars, night clubs, restaurants, real estate, cattle, interstate trucking, and antiques. But more importantly to him, he was actually filling his life with partners and friends and experiences few others could have amassed.
Idle-atry was a sin to Dave who filled his “down” time with hobbies like flying planes, deep ocean diving, touring casinos, travelling, yoga, and a serious study of all things ice cream. He proudly mastered the 15-minute power nap so he could fit all the adventures in. Yet he still had time to take care of family, reveling in his children’s successes, teaching his grandkids geography and algebra, and empowering them all with his life’s wisdom like “never turn down cash,” “always work for yourself,” “never trust a man who doesn’t drink,” and “for Christ’s sake, when you walk out of a room, turn off the damn lights.” Unfortunately for the reader, most of the rest of Dave’s glorious wisdom is not safe for print.
Up to the end, Dave soaked up excitement like a super-hero character and collected scads of people. He remained a friend and mentor to all and managed to deeply touch those who met him because of the way he made them feel. Though Dave Morgan has left the room, his light still shines brightly.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
