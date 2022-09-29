David L. Hurlburt, 74, of Troy, PA passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the Darway Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Estella, PA. Dave was born on November 1, 1947 in Troy, son of the late Dennis V. and Beatrice I. (Foster) Hurlburt. He was a 1965 graduate of Troy High School and still holds the record for the longest kickoff return of 98 yards in Troy High School football history. Dave was a US Army veteran, serving his country with 2 tours in Viet Nam. He retired from Paper Magic/Eureka where he was a floor manager. Dave was a member of the Troy VFW and American Legion (Troy Vet’s Club) and was an officer, the Troy Veteran’s Honor Guard, and coached pee-wee football and baseball.
Dave is survived by his daughter Sara (Tom) Motley of Mariana FL, grandchildren Jesse and Sophia Pollard, step children Dennis (Jenny) Klimko, Lisa (Mark) Grewisch, and Michelle Phillips, their children, several nieces and nephews, special cousin Gloria Hurlburt and several other cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his half-brother Richard Foster.
The graveside service to honor Dave’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Glenwood Cemetery, East Main St. Troy with Rev. Ozzie Osgood officiating and the Troy Veterans Honor Guard will be giving military rites. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA has been trusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in David’s memory to the Troy Vet’s Club, 183 Veterans Dr. Troy, PA 16947. To Send Condolences: VickeryFH.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.