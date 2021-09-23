During the early afternoon of September 20, 2021, David L. Kinner of Alba passed away peacefully at Troy Community Hospital surrounded by his beloved family. He was 67 years of age. Born June 18, 1954, he was the son of Robert and Betty (Vanderpool) Kinner. For many years David was employed as a lathe operator at the former Larimer & Norton Co. in Troy, manufacturing Louisville Slugger baseball bats. In his free time he enjoyed the role of mechanic. A regular “Mr. Fix-it”, nothing pleased him more than repairing things, be they household appliances or vehicles. He would analyze the situation and tenaciously work at making it right. He was also a big fan of Harley-Davidsons. Friendly and outgoing, he enjoyed his morning coffee with his good friends Dale Palmer and Marvin Spencer. He will be sadly missed by many.
David is survived by his wife, Bonnie ((Perry) Kinner, at home, sons David C.(& Michelle) Kinner of Towanda, Steven (& Hanna) Kinner of Canton, daughter Sandy (& Chris) Pruyne of Leraysville, brothers William (& Bobbi) Kinner, Robert Kinner, Terry (& Nancy) Kinner sisters Alice Redman, Dee Hopkins, eleven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and special friends Nancy Kinner, Dale Palmer and Marvin Spencer. He was preceded in death by his parents; Robert and Betty Kinner, brothers Sanley and Phillip Kinner, sister Kathy Kinner and grandson Justin Laudenslager.
In keeping with David’s wishes all services are private. (morseandkleesefuneralhome.com)
