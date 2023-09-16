During the early morning hours of Friday, September 15, 2023, David L. Zimmer of Canton passed away peacefully at Troy Community Hospital. He was 87 years of age. Born March 31, 1936 in Endicott, NY, he was the son of David L. and Leona (Gleason) Zimmer. The family relocated to Canton where Dave eventually met and married Donna Simpson in 1960. Just two years into the marriage he was called up to serve in the U. S. Army during the infamous Cuban Missle Crisis. Returning home two years later he pursued his plumbing career, working in construction as well as maintenance at several area hospitals and universities. Dave and Donna raised two sons and shared 55 years until Donna’s passing. He was known for his friendly demeanor and quick, sharp wit. He was a life member of the Hillside Rod and Gun Club and Morris Run American Legion, a member of the Plumbers’ and Steamfitters’ Union, former member of Canton Lodge 429 Loyal Order Of Moose and former member of Canton Lodge 415 Free & Accepted Masons. He was a man of faith and was a member of the Fellowship Bible Church in Troy.
Dave is survived by his sons Daren (& Amy) Zimmer of Canton and Daniel (& Kim) Zimmer of Hilton Head SC, grandchildren Dustin (& Lannie) Zimmer and Kristin (& Kurtis) Page, all of Troy, Courtney Zimmer and Dylan Zimmer both of Williamsport, great-grandchildren Konnor and Klayton, Noah, Hanna and Tommy, special sisters-in-law Marilyn (Mike) Ervin of Fl., and Janice Rickard of Canton, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Leona, his wife Donna, sisters Juanita Stull and Marie (Percy) White and special brother-in-law George Rickard.
Calling hours will be Tuesday afternoon from 2 until 4 PM at Morse & Kleese Funeral Home, 94 N. Center Street Canton, with services to follow at 4 PM. Interment will be at a later date. (morseandkleesefuneralhome.com)
