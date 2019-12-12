David Lewis Stewart, age 83, son of the late E. Gilbert and Juanita (Pase) Stewart, passed away at his home on Thunder Road in Coryland, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.
David was preceded in death by his firstborn son, William “Billy” Stewart; granddaughter, Jennifer; and great-granddaughter, Trinity.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sandra S. (Purcell) Stewart; children, Jeffrey (Jodi) Stewart, John Stewart (Melanie VanNoy), Georgia Stewart (Joe Landon) and Katy Stewart (Freddy Vitarius); daughter-in-law, Yevette Stewart-Huffman; grandchildren, Jessica Stewart, Savannah Stewart, Sadie Tuck, William (Mikaila) Stewart (active USAF) and David Lewis Stewart II; along with many great-grandchildren.
David was a veteran of the United States Air Force, Airman 1st Class, as pararescue and also was a survival instructor. He retired from the Carpenter’s Union Local No. 532. David was a supervisor for Wells Township for 35 years. He was a cabinetmaker by trade and owned and operated Stewart’s Wood Products. He was a life member of the NRA as well as a recruiter. Per David’s wishes, there will be no services. Private burial at the Baptist Hill Cemetery will be held at the convenience of his family. Rev. Jay Zaremba will officiate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.