David M. May, 83, of Athens, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 after a short period of declining health.
He was born on Jan. 2, 1938 in Elmira, New York, the son of the late Clifford and Mary (Mason) May.
David graduated from SRU High School, Mansfield State Teachers College and Bucknell University with degrees in the field of education. He taught in the Elmira City School District for 30 years.
He was active in community affairs having served on the Athens Borough Council, Bradford County Board of Elections and the board of directors at the Spalding Library. David was a member of the Athens United Methodist Church, Shepard Hill Golf Club and the Sayre ELKS. He enjoyed traveling in the USA, Europe, Canada and South America. Playing golf was a fun time for him as he wasn’t an Arnold Palmer.
David was active in several Masonic organizations having been a 50-year member and Past Master of the Chemung Valley-Waverly Lodge No. 350. He served as District Deputy Grand Master of the Chemung-Schuyler-Tioga District. He also belonged to Cayuga-Elmira Chapter No. 42 and Northern Council No. 24.
He is predeceased by his sister, Sally May Wilkinson.
David is survived by his wife of 61 years CoAnn Burnham May and three daughters and sons-in-law Lynette and Raymond Aldridge, MD of Moultrie, Georgia, Pamela and Bryan Tate of Athens and Candace and David Reeder of Athens; grandchildren Alyson and Denis Cotter, Marissa and Joel Simpson, Mason Tate and fiancée Megan Walker, and Mara Tate; brother and sister-in-law Alvin and Phyllis May; sister Carol Hatch; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
All services will be private. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens.
“The day is remembered and quietly kept, no words are needed, we shall never forget, for those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen and unheard, but always near, so loved, so missed, so very dear.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in David’s memory to Guthrie Hospice, 422 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848.
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook or send condolences, may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.
