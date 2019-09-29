David M. Sharts, age 50, of Sugar Run, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
David was born, March 6, 1969 in Towanda, a son of Roger W. Sharts and the late Hattie Lillian Baker Sharts. He graduated from the Wyalusing Valley High School, a member of the class of 1987.
He began working at the farm of his father Roger. He married the former Melinda Sue Anderson of Wyalusing, on July 4, 1999.
He was currently working for Cargill where he was in his 12th year of service.
He was a loving husband and father and enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing, softball and playing pool.
Surviving are his spouse, Mindy, at home; two sons, Cody Sharts, fiancée Mari, Sugar Run, Dillon Sharts, Sugar Run; father, Roger W. Sharts, Sugar Run; mother-in-law, Kathleen Hunter, Wyalusing; granddaughter, Monika; brothers, Donald (Cathy) Baker, Vestal, New York, John Sharts, Sugar Run; sister, Ella Bates, Sugar Run; brothers and sisters-in-law, Carol A. Tinna Sharts, Lynn and Donnie Parmalee, Phillip and Donna Anderson
Tina and Melvin Camp, Mark Anderson and Christina, Karolyn Anderson and Bryan Coats; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his mother, Hattie Sharts on May 2, 2016; brothers, William R. Sharts, on March 30, 2005 and Roger Ray Sharts on July 3, 2017 and a brother-in-law, John Anderson on Feb. 20, 2002.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at the P. Dean Homer Funeral Home, 1 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, Interment will follow in the Quicks Bend Cemetery, Sugar Run, at the convenience of the family.
Family and friends may call at the P. Dean Homer Funeral Home, in Wyalusing, on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions in his memory can be sent to the Wilmot Fire Company, % Katy Stoddard, 3440 Sugar Run Rd, Sugar Run, PA 18846
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to homerfuneralhome.com.
