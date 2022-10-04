David Mark Chamberlin, Sr., age 82, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2022 at 5:07 p.m. in his home surrounded by his family. He was born on December 20, 1939 at home in Taylorville to Cleon & Camille Chamberlin. He was a 1958 graduate of Wyalusing Valley Jr/Sr High School.
After high school, he was hired at Taylor Packing Co. at the age of 18. He took 8 years off to work at Sylvania, while staying at Taylors part-time. He returned to Taylors full time in 1973 as the first cattle buyer hired by the Taylors. He then continued services until January 1, 2016. He logged over a million miles in his car going from sale to sale. Therefore, he worked as a cattle buyer for Taylors, then Cargill for 42 years, officially having 50+ years of service.
Dave was an avid player for the Steeles softball team the whole time he worked at Sylvania. He was an active member of the American Legion and the Towanda Gun Club.
Dave was a devoted companion, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend. Aside from spending time with his family & friends, Dave had a passion for hunting, fishing, camping, snowmobiling, side-by-side adventures, and attending his grandchildren’s & great-grandchildren’s sporting events. He thoroughly enjoyed traveling to Tupper Lake every year with the guys. Dave would also never turn down a shot of ginger brandy, especially with his son, Mike.
He is survived by his companion Kathy Sweeney, of Wyalusing, PA; his children, David Mark Chamberlin, Jr. and Michael Todd (Millie) Chamberlin of Stevensville, PA; his step-children Jeffery (Monica) Sweeney and Lori Sweeney of NY. His grandchildren, Michele (Curt) Maynard of Towanda, PA and Michael Chamberlin of Litchfield, Pa. His step-grandchildren, Katelyn Swimley, Robert Bartholomew, Deborah Bartholomew of NY and Joel Learn of Stevensville, PA. He is also survived by several great-grandchildren. His brother and sisters, Ronald (Mary) Chamberlin of Alabama, Audrey Snyder of Sugar Run, PA, Butch (Marlene) Chamberlin of Wyalusing, PA, and Pat (Thomas) Heyer of Wysox, PA as well as several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Cleon & Camille Chamberlin; his son, Brian Chamberlin; his brother, Don Chamberlin; his sister-in-law, Jeanette Chamberlin; brother-in-law, Larry Snyder; step-son-in-law, Frank Hodder and step-grandchild Kodie Grant.
Our family welcomes you to a celebration of life gathering on Wednesday, October 5th, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 pm at the Sheldon Funeral Home, located at 155 Church St. Wyalusing, PA 18853. Services will be held on Thursday, October 6th, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Sheldon Funeral Home with Lay Minister Vickie Ellis of the Beaver Meadows Community Church officiating, followed by graveside services at the East Herrick Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, per his request, donations can be made to H.O.P.S. Ambulance, 6185 Herrickville Rd., Wyalusing, PA 18853; and the Wyalusing Valley Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 86, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
The family would like to express our thanks to the wonderful help and care given by Hospice, Paula Weaver, Cheyenne Learn and Michele Maynard.
Online condolences may be left at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
