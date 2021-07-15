David Mitten Rice, age 92, of Rome, PA, passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at his home with his loving family at his side.
Dave was born in Rome, PA, on Oct. 24, 1928, a son of the late David and Bertina Haney Rice. He graduated from the Rome High School a member of the class of 1946. He then attended and graduated with a master’s degree from Cornell University. He married his wife, the former Mary E. Davis, of LeRaysville, PA, on June 28, 1952. Mary predeceased him on July 17, 2008, after 56 years of marriage.
Dave worked in education his entire career. He was an educator of educators. Starting his career as a high school ag teacher in Genoa, NY, later a guidance counselor in Delhi, NY, and then as a personnel director at Mynderse Academy, in Seneca Falls, NY. He then transitioned to the collegiate level for the next 30 years, serving in various technical and trade roles, from which he retired at the age of 85. Dave was an extraordinarily giving person, always putting other before himself. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed making maple syrup, deer hunting, and Cornell football games. He was a lifelong Jeep enthusiast.
Surviving, sons and daughters-in-law, George and Nancy Rice, Avon, NY, Bruce Rice, Wysox, PA; brothers-in-law, Morgan and Mary Edith Davis, LeRaysville, PA, James and Linda Davis, LeRaysville, PA; sister-in-law, Jane Davis, LeRaysville, PA; grandchildren, Kristen (Mark) Morgan, Avon, NY, Marissa Rice (fiancé Cameron Bosinki) Syracuse, NY, Alyssa Rice, Myrtle Beach, SC, and Matt Rice, Eagles Mere, PA.
His best friend and companion, Shilo, his beloved golden retriever. And several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a son, Mark W. Rice. Four brothers: Alvin Rice, Jim Rice, Thomas (Jud) Rice, and Fred Rice, and also a sister Elizabeth (Betty) Blackmer.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 1 P.M. at the Rome Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Dr. Karen Ballard, his pastor, officiating. Private interment will be made in the Rome Cemetery alongside his beloved wife.
Memorials may be directed to Rome Presbyterian Church, PO Box 189, Rome, PA 18837, or to the Rome Cemetery Association, PO 63, Rome, PA 18837.
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the P. Dean Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
