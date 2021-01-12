David Mosley, age 60, of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at Manor Care in Williamsport.
He was born on Aug. 4, 1960 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, a son of William and Marilyn (Satterlee) Mosley.
David is survived by his sisters, Rosemary (Gordon) Campbell of Troy, Pennsylvania and Maryann McFall; nephews, Dustin Putnam, Matthew Putnam, William McFall Jr., Jason Mosley and Tony Mosley; great nephews and nieces Madden Putnam, Gracie Putnam, Eli Putnam and Logan Putnam.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Kenneth Mosley.
In honoring David’s wishes, there will be no services. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.