David Richard Bailey, 71, of 131 Colonial Drive, Towanda, PA passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, at his home. David was born in Sayre, PA on January 14, 1951, the son of Ellen Bailey and Henry Vanderpool. David was employed by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in Towanda until his retirement. David is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Beckie and Curtis Schweiger of Waverly, NY, stepson, Thomas Pierce of Monroeton, PA, grandson, David Schweiger and great grandson Liam Schweiger both of Waverly, NY, siblings, Benny (Mary) Bailey of Oklahoma City, OK, James (Wilma) Bailey of Sayre, and Dorothy Brown of Monroeton, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Mary Ann Pierce Bailey on July 1, 2010, brother, Sam Bailey, and sisters, Rose Marie Vanderpool Bump on August 19, 2016 and Charlotte Ackley on July 22, 2015.
A funeral service will be held Friday, October 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. with Pastor Paul Benjamin officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
