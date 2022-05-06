David Roy Huffman of Tavares, Florida passed from this life on April 23, 2022 after a difficult battle with cancer. David was born in Canton on April 29, 1948. He was the son of Jack Huffman, Jr. and the late Jean (Castle) Huffman of East Canton, PA. David graduated from Canton High School in 1966 and attended Penn State Mont Alto campus before enlisting in the Navy. He served as an electrician aboard the aircraft carrier Franklin D. Roosevelt (“Rosie” CV-42) from 1967 to 1971. On May 7, 1994 David married the former Nellierae Clark. They made their home in Stewartsville, NJ where David worked for an independent industrial electrical contractor. David and Nellierae shared a love of shooting, fishing, kayaking, hunting, and camping. They also enjoyed attending reunions with David’s Navy shipmates and looked forward to travels in their motorhome.
David is survived by his wife, Nellierae Clark Huffman of Tavares, FL, father, Jack Huffman, Jr. of Granville Summit, brother, Dale (Debbie) Huffman, of Leesburg, FL, sister, Connie (Carmen) Venezia, of Towanda, PA, son David B. Huffman of Phillipsburg, NJ, daughters, Korena Monoski (Doug Miner) of Eustis, Florida, and Dr. Aimee Raup (Tim Raup) of Rockledge, FL, grandsons, Trent Shipton, Remington Shipton, and Caige Raup, granddaughter Zara Rae Raup, step grandchildren, Quinton Miner and Alexandrea Miner, step great granddaughter, Charlie Rae Miner, and David’s many nieces, nephews, and cousins. David was predeceased by his mother, Jean (Castle) Huffman, grandparents, Virginia (McNeil) and Benjamin H. Castle, and Edith (Bennett) and Jack Huffman, Sr.
A celebration of life gathering to be led by Reverend Mike Briggs from their Tavares, FL United Methodist Church is planned at a later date at the convenience of the family. David’s family will be accepting donations to the PA YHEC (NRA Pennsylvania Youth Hunting Education Challenge), 59 Fenner Ave. Troy, PA 16947 in David’s memory.
