David W. Wesneski, Sr., 63, life-long resident of Canton, passed away unexpectedly while in his sleep on Tuesday morning, November 22, 2022. David Wayne was born March 12, 1959 in Blossburg, PA. He was one of eleven children born to Jacqueline “Jackie” (Bailey) Wesneski and the late Robert “Bob” Wesneski, Sr. He attended Canton Area Schools and was a graduate of the class of 1977. Always a hard worker, David sent to work in the woods with his brother Bobby after graduating. Later, he was employed by FAHS Rolston as a bridge carpenter and then DC Collins and most recently Hawbakers until retiring in 2021, following over 30 years of employment. Never one with idle hands, Dave stayed busy after retirement helping his son Jordon with his landscaping business. On December 14, 1996, David married the former Beverly Harris in Las Vegas, Nevada. Together they shared 25 years of loving marriage and raised four sons. David was a member of the Greater Pennsylvania Carpenters Union #441 and a former member of the Canton Moose Lodge 429 and the Wheel Inn Club of Roaring Branch.
David was a jack of all trades and loved to tinker on just about anything. He was a very creative man and always seemed to have a solution on how to fix any task he put his mind to. David was an avid outdoorsman and in earlier years enjoyed hunting. A true sports fan, he followed Canton Sports, especially Warrior football and wrestling. David was an avid bowler and just recently fulfilled a lifelong dream of visiting the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. He was very well known in the Canton Community for his amazing Christmas lights and decorations. David was a selfless, caring individual who would help anyone no matter the need. His family was of the utmost importance, especially his grandchildren, who meant the world to him.
Surviving David is his wife; Beverly Wesneski of Canton, mother; Jackie Wesneski of Canton, sons; David Wesneski, Jr. of Roaring Branch, Derek Wesneski and Jordan Andrus (Charlin Pepper) both of Canton, grandchildren; Katelyn (Austin), Charlotte, Ella, Danah, Landen, Blane, Brooks, Brant, Layla and Tucker, very special great grandson; Rocky Wayne, siblings; Bobby (Donna) Wesneski, Gordy (Karen) Wesneski, Sandy (Chuck) Kilmer, Larry (Laurie) Wesneski, John (Lorena) Wesneski, Dan Wesneski, Paul Wesneski and Loren (Jenny) Wesneski, Eugene (Edwina) Wesneski and Tink (Peg) Wesneski all of Canton, sister in law; Diane (Don) Stout of Canton, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and his faithful canine companion, Yeager whom he loved dearly.
Besides his father, he was predeceased by a son, Cody Wesneski in 2018.
Calling hours will be held from Noon – 2 P.M. on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton. A funeral service and celebration of David’s life will follow at 2 P.M. with Pastor Will Strunk officiating. In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation in David’s name to the Bradford County Human Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 or to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Dr. Ste 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
