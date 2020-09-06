David William Roe passed away peacefully after an extended illness on Aug. 28, 2020. He was born in Sayre, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 5, 1946 to parents Mary Annette “Dickie” Smith Bacon and Sean Roe. For two years as a youngster he lived aboard a motor yacht in Bradenton, Florida and in the Bahamas, and after settling a while in Stuart, Florida he moved back to Pennsylvania in 1962 where he graduated from Towanda High School in1965. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy after graduation and spent
basic training at Great Lakes, Illinois and then Sonar Technician school in Key West, Florida. He was stationed in the Phillipines during the Viet Nam war aboard the USS Radford DD446 until he was honorably discharged in 1969. After some time in Honolulu and San Francisco he moved to Corvallis in 1972 to attend Oregon State University.
He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish, play golf and tell a joke to anybody who would listen. He was employed several years at Hollywood Auto Supply and Mallard Creek Golf Course and was a longtime member of the Strawberry Hill 4WD club, Elks and Moose Lodges, American Legion and USS Radford Association.
David is survived by fellow Towanda High School alumnus Sandy Obert; his wife and sweetheart of 32 years; his sisters, Nanette Johnson of Littleton, Colorado, Renee Roe of Jacksonville, Florida, Martha Herron of Philomath, Oregon; nieces, Wendy McHenry of Washington, Heidi Eigsti of Denver, Colorado, Maggie Manwarren of Alsea, Oregon; nephews, Tye Johnson of Washington, Dr. Matthew Rill of Jacksonville Beach, Florida, Dr. Bryan Rill of Carlsbad, California, and Dustin Herron of Corvallis, Oregon; and several members of his wife’s family in Pennsylvania. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother in 1952.
A private family memorial is planned for a later date.
