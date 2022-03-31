Davis “Dave” Shedden, 81, well known resident of Canton, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. Davis VanDyke was born in Elmira, New York on September 15, 1940, to the late Leslie Shedden and Evelyn (VanDyke) Shedden Sechrist. He attended Canton Area Schools and was a graduate of the class of 1958. After graduating, Dave was employed by the Strong Berg Carlson telephone company where he helped to install automatic dial switchboards with crews in Indiana, North Dakota and Minnesota. Dave proudly enlisted in the United States Army on September 28, 1959, and was stationed at Fort Gordon, Georgia and then served a special assignment at a building called Tall Antenna Towers at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. On September 27, 1961, he received his honorable discharge and earned the rank of Specialist 4th Class. In 2021 Dave humbly wore his Army’s original khaki uniform to church on Veteran’s Day. After serving in the Army, he attended South Georgia Technical and Vocational School in Americus, Georgia where he received a degree in Diesel Engine Repair. Dave was employed for 14 years by Jones and Brague Mining Company until their closure in 1984. He then started his own company with his son Charles, named Shedden Trucking. Together they hauled coal, flat bed freight and California produce. Deciding to expand their business they worked in the Gas Well industry and operated a fleet of trucks that hauled for Milton Transport as well as tankers that ran throughout the United States, Ontario and Quebec. Today the Gas Well Industry and Milton Trucking still continue for Shedden Trucking. In January of 2022 Dave was still going to the garage every day, seeing to the daily operations. Unfortunately, after developing breathing problems and being hospitalized with pneumonia the family received the unfortunate news that Dave had stage four lung cancer, although he never smoked. Dave was a courageous four-year survivor of esophageal and thyroid cancer.
Dave loved and enjoyed; history, books, traveling and meeting new people. He was a man of Faith in the Lord and a member and Trustee of the Ward United Methodist Church.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 54 years, Maxine (Merritt) Shedden of Canton, sons; James (Linda) Shedden of Madrid, Spain, Charles (Teresa) Shedden of Canton and Craig (Lee) Shedden of Denver, Colorado, grandchildren; Olivia (Rafael) of Almeria, Spain, Jacob (Susan) of Troy, Sam (student at Cal U), Noah (senior at North Penn Liberty) Sean of Madrid, Spain, great-great granddaughters; Joanna, Evelyn, Elizabeth and a baby girl due in July, a sister; Alice Zumba of Santa Rosa, CA., brothers; Scott (Elaine) Shedden of Canton and Leo (Jennie) Shedden of Ann Arbor, Michigan, sisters in law; Linda Merritt of Canton, Debbie (Tom) Elliott of Towanda as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his parents, Dave was predeceased by his stepfather of 30 plus years, that the family truly loved, Clyde Sechrist.
A celebration of Davis’s life will be held Sunday, April 3, 2022, from 1-3 P.M. at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, Inc., 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA 17724. A service to honor his life will follow at 3 P.M. with Pastor Jennifer Jones officiating. A private burial will be held in the East Canton Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Dave’s name may be directed to the Ward United Methodist Church, 474 Furman Road, Canton, PA 17724. Please share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
