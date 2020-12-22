Dawn A. (Vosburg) Morgan, 61, of Elmira, New York, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at her sister’s residence, with family by her side.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Franklin T. Morgan, in 2007. Born Aug. 19, 1959 in Sayre, she was a daughter of the late Vern and Doris (Schill) Vosburg.
Dawn harbored such a kind-hearted nature and was blessed with many wishes granted in her life. Prior to graduating from S.R.U. High School in 1977, she excelled there in academics, athletics and music on the piano. She took great pride her life’s work as a machinist with the former Elmira Grinding Works, where she was employed for nearly 30 years and gained many friends. She was extremely proud to have overcome alcoholism and was over 10 years sober, prior to her passing. She was quick to support others struggling with addiction, gaining many valued friends through that connection. Dawn had a lifelong passion for horses and horseback riding, having rode often, barrel raced and had been a member of 4-H for years. She also had a great knowledge of birds and simply enjoyed bird watching in her leisure time.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Matt Morgan (Devon) of Elmira; grandson, Matthew Thomas Morgan of Elmira; siblings, Dale Vosburg (Nancy) of Bentley Creek, Denise Wood (Bruce) of East Smithfield, Kirk Vosburg of Florida and Jan Vosburg (Sarah Lewis) of Milan; a special aunt, Carol Adams of Wysox; sisters-in-law, Mindy and Missy Morgan of Bentley Creek; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Dawn was preceded in death by her beloved son, Michael Morgan; her brother, Kim Vosburg; and her parents-in-law, Tom and Myrna Morgan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Dawn’s name to either the Bradford/Sullivan Counties Special Olympics, P.O. Box 405 Wysox, PA 18854, or Penn-York Opportunities, 101 S. Main St., Athens, PA 18810.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at the Federated Church on the corner of Church and Main streets in East Smithfield, PA 18817. Dawn’s memorial service will immediately follow the hour of visitation at 1 p.m., with Pastor Tim Robson officiating.
Dawn and family have asked to express a special Thank You to Tyler Currie, FD with Wilston Funeral Home for handling current arrangements and the pre-planning process with dignity and respect, www.wilstonfuneralhome.com.
