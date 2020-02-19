Mrs. Dawn Allen Fox, age 71, of Laceyville, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Dawn was born on March 13, 1948, in Sayre, a daughter of the late Richard and Dorothy Lee Allen. She attended Towanda schools. After school, she worked various jobs, and then went to work for Ayres stone yard.
Dawn loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In her spare time she enjoyed doing crafts. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Surviving are spouse, Lloyd Fox, Laceyville; daughters and sons-in-law, Latrenda and Harry Fassett, West Auburn, Lisa and Ed Latini, Spring Hill; sons and daughters-in-law, Dale Fox and Kay Knowles, Blackstone, Virginia, David Fox, Standing Stone; brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Beth Allen, Powell; sister-in-law, Bonnie Allen, Powell; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters and brothers-in-law, Sharon and Jack Turner, Marguerite and Sonny Heeman; baby sister, Jane Allen; brothers and sister-in-law, Richard Allen Jr., Robert Allen, Rex (Chippy) and Beth Allen; baby brother, Dale Allen, and David Allen.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, with CLM, Irene R. Walent officiating.
Friends and family may call at the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, on Saturday morning, Feb. 22, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 12 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be sent in her memory to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.