No farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye, you were gone before we knew it and only God knows why … Our hearts were broken on Tuesday evening July 13, 2021 with the sudden passing of our loved one, Dawn Marie Heckmann, 70, of Knoxville, formerly of Potterville, Pennsylvania.
Dawn retired from Bike Athletics after 20 years of service. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed crafts and decorating her home.
Dawn was predeceased by her parents, Lowell “Shack” Goodwin and Evalee Collins Goodwin; and several brothers and sisters.
Dawn will be dearly missed by her husband of 28 years, Paul Heckmann; daughters and sons-in-law, Trudy and Brian Weaver, Billie Jo and H.E. Corum all of Knoxville; sons and daughter-in-law, Robert (April) Buckler of Corryton, Tommy Jones of South Carolina; granddaughters, Kathie Holloway, Kallie Buckler and Kendal Buckler; great granddaughter, Lillianna Armstrong; brothers and sisters and their spouses: Marvin and Susan Goodwin of Binghamton, NY, Don and Maryellen Goodwin of Columbia Cross Roads, PA, Donna and James Rook of Wetumpka, AL, Peggy Ebel of Newfield, NY, Kathy and William Garrison of Horseheads, NY, Allen Goodwin of Rome, PA, Ginny and Eric Thoman of Rome PA, Dale and Cindy Ham of New Albany, PA, and Thomas and Wendy Collins of Ulster, PA; several nieces, nephews and special friends also survive.
A memorial in honor of Dawn’s life will be held on Sept. 11 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Tommy Fairchild Park, Towanda, PA. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial to a charity of choice in loving memory of Dawn Marie Heckmann. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Caring assistance is being provided by the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols.
