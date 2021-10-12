Dean C. Sawyer Sr., 80, of Troy Township, passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at his residence, while surrounded by the love of his family.
Dean Clifford was born one of 10 children at the family home on April 20, 1941 in Troupsburg, NY, to the late Jennings and Ruth (Johnson) Sawyer. He attended and graduated from the Troupsburg High School. Dean proudly served our country during the Vietnam era in the United States Navy, until his honorable discharge in 1969. On Aug.18, 1972 he married the former Cheryl Preston in Woodhull, NY. The couple raised six children and were married for 43 years until Cheryl’s passing on April 16, 2016. Dean was employed at Ribstone Silos in Troy in earlier years. Later, he worked as a machinist for Harding Brothers in Elmira, NY for several years until his retirement. Dean was a member of the Troy American Legion, Terrace Lanes Bowling Association, where he was inducted into the Troy Bowling Hall of Fame.
Dean was a very quiet individual. He was the type of person who would do his best to help others, family, friends and strangers alike. Dean was always there for others in time of need or just to lend a hand. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and working in his bountiful vegetable gardens. Dean had a talent for woodworking and was an avid bowler.
Surviving are: his children, Dean Sawyer Jr. of Wasilla, Alaska, Darlene Sawyer of Anchorage, Alaska, Angela Jackson of Atglen, Chadwick (Veronica) Sawyer of Danville, Brett Sawyer and Gregory Sawyer both of Troy; 13 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers, 2 sisters as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his parents he was predeceased by his beloved wife Cheryl, two brothers, two sisters and his faithful canine companion, Boots.
Friends may call on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 from 1-2 p.m. at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton. There will be no funeral services. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family in Woodhull Cemetery, Woodhull, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Troy Food Pantry, 523 Elmira St., Troy, PA 16947
Please share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.