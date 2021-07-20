Dean R. Ammerman died at home in Binghamton, NY on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. He was 67.
Dean was born Dec. 20, 1951 in Sayre, PA a son of the late Floyd R. Ammerman and Helen F. (Swackhamer) Ammerman. He was a graduate of Maine-Endwell High School.
Dean was employed by Cardinal Trucking Company for many years, grooving and repaving airport runways in all corners of the United States. This job not only entailed the grueling work of grooving and repaving the air strips but driving the heavy machinery to these sites. All of which provided fodder for his stories that he loved to tell! Upon retirement, Dean moved to the Binghamton area to be closer to family.
He was forever a fan of the New York Giants and everything football. And, he always loved a chance to get out on the golf course with his son and grandson. He was noted for his gruff exterior, but he had a heart of gold, which anyone could see when he interacted with the children.
Dean was predeceased by his daughter, Leslie. He leaves his children, Stephen M. Ammerman (Michelle) of Binghamton, NY, Allison M. Ammerman (Travis) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Kyle R. Ammerman (Allyssa) of Lima, NY; his grandson, Zachary of Binghamton, NY; his sisters, Lynnette A. Almeida (Roger) of Waltham, MA, Debra (DJ) Templeman (George) of Huntingtown, MD, his brother, Brian L. Ammerman (Karen) of Carlisle, PA; several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at the Litchfield United Methodist Church, Sayre, PA on Saturday July 31, 2021 at 3 p.m. Friends and family are invited to a supper at the Litchfield Fire Hall after the service.
