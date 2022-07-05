Debbie J. (Knecht) Brown, 65, of Williamsport, formerly a long-time resident of Roaring Branch, Pennsylvania, passed away Saturday afternoon on July 2, 2022, at her home while surrounded by loved ones. Debbie Jo was born November 18, 1956, in Blossburg; she was one of ten children born to the late Kenneth Sr. and Gladys (Leonard) Knecht.
As a young woman, Deb grew up and lived in the beautiful quaint town of Roaring Branch. Some of the best times of her life were shared in the Branch and the family’s “Mouse House” was a very important and special place to Deb. She attended the Canton Area Schools, graduating with the class of 1974.
Most recently, Debbie was employed by Blossburg’s Ward Manufacturing for many years until failing health unfortunately caused her to retire in 2010. She was an avid reader, enjoyed listening to Classic Rock Ballads and watching TV. Deb also enjoyed being “Nagi” to her grandchildren and loved to play games or put together puzzles with them.
Deb will be remembered for her genuine caring ways and her own kind of “corky” humor that she proudly inherited from her family. At a young age, family was something instilled into Debbie that made her the unconditional loving daughter, mother and grandmother she was.
Surviving her are; two daughters, Amber Boyce (Bryce) and Billi Jo Boyce all of Williamsport, four grandchildren, Holly, Liam, Kameron, Kiana, six siblings and their spouses’, Kenneth Jr. (Barb) Knecht of Williamsport, Roger (Deanna) Knecht of Liberty, David (Paulette) Knecht, Mary (Danny) Route, Lori (Dean) Confer, Michelle Castle all of Roaring Branch, three brothers-in-law, Earl Moretz Jr. of Millerton, Paul Huffman and John Edkin all of Roaring Branch, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Besides her beloved parents, she was predeceased by; a special grandmother, Goldie Graham, three sisters, Sandy Moretz, Tink Hoffman, Cindy Edkin and two nephews, Wade Butcher and Tommy Castle.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Debbie will be 5 p.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022, at the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton. There will be no visitation prior to the service and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations may be directed to a charity that was very dear to Deb; The Cancer Care Fund, One Guthrie Square, Sayre, PA 18840.
