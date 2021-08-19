Deborah Ann (Hale) Barrett, 77, of Rome, PA passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital following a brief illness. Deborah was born in Boston, MA, the daughter of Miriam (Fleming) and Chester K. Hale, Sr. She graduated from Northeast Bradford High School in 1962, received a BA from Kutztown State College in 1966, and her Masters in Education from University of CT in 1969. She taught elementary grades for the Boyertown, PA School system and the Waterford, CT schools. Deb worked in residential services for the Seaside Region Center of the CT Dept. of Mental Retardation. She then worked as a library technical assistant for Western CT State University, and later, Eastern CT State University. Deb returned to Rome, PA in 2007, and volunteered at the P. P. Bliss Museum, the Northeast Bradford Elementary school library, and the North Orwell Union Church. In addition to her mother, Miriam, Deb is survived by her children: Stan Barrett (Elizabeth Williams); Jennifer (Michael) Rinehart; her brothers Jeff Hale (Diane Miner); Chip (Sharon) Hale; her grandchildren: Caleb, Michael Jr., and Ryan; several nieces and nephews also survive. She was predeceased by her sister Lucinda Hale, and her father Chester K. Hale, Sr.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, August 21st at 11 am at the North Orwell Union Church. Please note, if you are not vaccinated for Covid-19, we ask that you wear a mask to the service. Following the service Deb will be laid to rest in the North Orwell Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, she requests that memorial contributions be directed to the P.P. Bliss Museum, PO Box 84, Rome, PA 18837; The Vigilante Fire Co. of Rome, PO Box 77, Rome, PA 18837 or the North Orwell Union Church, 53 Roughts Hollow Lane, Rome, PA 18837 in loving memory of Deborah Ann (Hale) Barrett. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Caring assistance is being provided by the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols.
