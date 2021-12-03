Deborah (Colton) “Debbie” Best, 55, of Columbia Cross Roads, Pennsylvania, passed away, very unexpectedly Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at her home.
Deborah Lynn was born in Troy on April 14, 1966, one of four children born to the late Fay and Marion (Taylor) Colton. She attended Troy Area Schools with the class of 1984.
Debbie enjoyed writing poetry and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She had a heart of gold and would help anyone in their time of need. She had a love of mud bogging and riding motorcycles. Debbie enjoyed riding in her Mustang convertible with the roof down, while singing favorite songs with her son Jamie, as the wind blew through her hair.
She is survived by; beloved husband of 35 years, Marty Best, children; Martin (Melissa) Best of Liberty, Misti (Craig) Haase of Lander, WY, Jessica Best of Endicott, NY, Hellen (Chris) Schoonover of NC, Amber and Brooklyn Best of Columbia Cross Rds., siblings; Marylou Comstock of Ridgebury, Larry (Dawn) Colton of Wellsburg, David (Rose) Colton of Gillett, grandchildren, Austin, Brayden, Payton, Jaxon, Trenton, Willow, Aubry, Autumn, Mason, Shay, Lalya, Dominick, Issaiah, Blake, Zoelynn, Piper, Elijah, Alexis, Zeegan, Ily, mother-in-law, Donna (Ron) Wandell of Armenia Mt., as well as, many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
In addition to her parents, Debbie was predeceased by; daughter, Amanda Lynn Best, son, James Best, infant grandson, Douglass Williams Jr., father-in-law, James Best Sr., brother-in-law, David Best, sister-in -law, Sandy Colton and her grandmother, whom she absolutely adored, Jennette Beardslee.
Friends may call 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, December 6, 2021 at the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton. The funeral service to celebrate Debbie’s life will be at 1 p.m. with her pastor, Rev. Kenneth Marple, officiating. Burial will follow in the Beech Flats Cemetery in Canton Township.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in Deborah’s memory to the Pepper Funeral Home, P.O. Box 173, Canton, PA 17724 to assist with final expenses.
Please share memories with the family or express condolences by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
