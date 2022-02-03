Deborah Faye Allis, age 51, of Towanda, PA (formerly Wyalusing) passed away unexpectedly at the Robert Packer Hospital on Monday morning, January 31, 2022.
She was born on May 16, 1970 in Towanda, PA, the daughter of Vera Culver Allis of Wyalusing and the late Robert L. Allis (d. February 26, 1988). Growing up in the Wyalusing area, Deborah participated in 4H and enjoyed taking dance classes. She attended Wyalusing Valley High School and graduated with the class of 1988.
Deborah was very crafty. She would often attend craft shows and display the many items she had knitted or crocheted. Deborah also loved baking cakes for weddings and birthdays. She enjoyed attending Sunday School at the Camptown Community Church and spending time with her beloved cats.
She is survived by her sister, Diane Wood (Greg) of Camptown, PA; her nieces, Samantha Wood of Meshoppen, PA and Meghan Wood of Camptown, PA; her nephew, Colton Wood of Camptown, PA; her aunts and uncles, Doris Sharer of Laceyville, PA, Janice Stephens (Tom) of Allentown, PA, Joan Starner (Dave) of Orange, VA, and Roberta Lutz (Paul) of Camptown, PA. She is also survived by many cousins.
Besides her father, Deborah was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, John and Reva Culver; her paternal grandparents, Ruth and Vernon Allis; her uncles, Larry Allis and Bill Sharer; and her cousin, Bret Sharer.
Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA with Reverend Helen Learn of the Camptown Community Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Camptown Cemetery. Friends and family may call at the funeral home on Thursday, February 3, 2022 from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Deborah’s name to the You Too Animal Rescue, 13489 US-220, Towanda, PA 18848.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
