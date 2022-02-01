Deborah Faye Allis, age 51, of Towanda, PA (formerly Wyalusing) passed away unexpectedly at the Robert Packer Hospital on Monday, January 31, 2022.
She is the daughter of Vera Culver Allis of Wyalusing and the late Robert L. Allis.
Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA. Interment will follow at the Camptown Cemetery. Friends and family may call at the funeral home on Thursday, February 3, 2022 from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.
**Due to the ongoing pandemic masks will be required to be worn at the funeral home.**
A full obituary will be posted in the next edition.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.