Deborah K. “Debbie” (Scott) Eichelberger, 67, of Armenia Mountain, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at her home. She was the loving wife of John H. Eichelberger Sr. The couple married Sept. 4, 2004 and had 15 happy years together.
Debbie was born on Nov. 21, 1951 in Troy, daughter of the late Russell and Gladys (Snell) Scott. She was a 1969 graduate of Troy High School, lived in Pompano Beach, Florida, where she sold fish and became known as the “Fish Lady,” and after moving back home worked in the Tioga County, Court System in Wellsboro. She was the first female member of the Troy Rod & Gun Club, and was the club’s secretary, treasurer, and cook. Debbie enjoyed being outside, working in her yard, and spending time with her family and friends.
Debbie is survived by her husband, John; her daughter, Galenda Dee (Maurice) Bonham of Hampton, Virginia; her step-children, John Jr. and Joanne; her grandchildren, Myesha, Donyell, KeAndre, TiAndria, Aiden; her step-grandchildren, John III, Josh, Amanda; and several great-grandchildren; her sister, Sue (Doc) Gee of Wellsburg, New York; her step-sister, Rhonda Krobath of Olney, New York; along with several nieces and nephews. Debbie is preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Robert Holmes, her second husband, Al Willis, and her step-mother, Gwladys (Lent) Chubb Scott.
Family and friends are welcome to call from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at the Holy Trinity United Methodist Church, 1214 Redington Ave., Troy. The memorial service to honor Debbie’s life and will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10 at the church with Pastor Joshua Yorks officiating. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main Street, Troy, has been trusted with the arrangements.
