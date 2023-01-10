Debra A. Coyle, 69, of Canton, passed away on Sunday morning, January 8, 2023, at her home while surrounded by her loving family after losing a brave battle with cancer. Debra Ann was born May 11, 1953, a daughter of Barbara (Bassett) Perry and the late Joseph Perry.
She was a graduate of Canton High School, class of 1971 and shortly afterward on October 1, 1971, married her high school sweetheart, Joseph Coyle. Together they shared 51 years of devoted marriage and raised four children.
Deb enjoyed supporting her grandchildren at their sporting events, spending the day out shopping or going to lunch with friends, doing crafts, and relaxing with her beloved puppy, Lilly.
Surviving is her husband; Joseph Coyle at home, mother; Barbara Perry of Canton, daughters; Amy (Brian) Koval of Canton, Jodi (Geoff) Rakoski of Blossburg and Barbara (Emil) Susanj of LeRaysville, a son; Dennis (Amber) Coyle of Troy, a sister; Kay (Randy) Morse of Leroy, brothers; Chris Perry and Jay (Glady) Perry both of Canton, grandchildren; Kari Koval, Nicholas Coyle, Sara Rakoski, Courtney Coyle, Julianna Susanj, Emily Susanj, Gabriella Susanj, Brooklyn Wetzel and Camden Coyle, nieces and nephews; Heather (Jeremy) Route, Randi Morse, Megan Morse, James Perry, Todd Perry, Shallena Santana, Erin (Reese) Holmes, Evan (Courtney) Perry and Gregory Perry, as well as many more dear family members and friends.
She was predeceased by her father Joe Perry in 1994 and a brother, Jim Perry in 1991.
Maintaining Deb’s wishes, services and burial will be private. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, is assisting with arrangements.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to family and friends during this time.
In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation in Debra’s name to the American Cancer Society, 321 Adams Ave., Scranton, Pa 18503.
Please share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
