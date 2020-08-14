Debra “Deb” (Mundrick) Mays, 63, of Sayre, formerly of Canton, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital. Debra Louise, Deb or Debbie as she was known, was born in Troy on April 3, 1957. She was the only daughter of Louise (Morgan) Mundrick and the late Fred Mundrick, Sr..
Deb was a 1975 graduate of Canton Area High School and soon after attended Bradford County Action in Towanda where she earned a certificate of achievement for Clerical Studies.
In earlier years, Debbie worked at various locations though out the area until her failing health no longer permitted her to continue.
Deb was a fun-loving, caring individual. She loved crafting, crocheting and going on cruises with family. She was an active member of Canton’s Lighthouse of Faith, formerly the First Baptist Church. For over 25 years Deb taught the church’s children and shared her love for Jesus in her Sunday School classes. Church and teaching Sunday School was Debbie’s passion. She will be rewarded in Heaven for her love and devotion she offered to the lives of countless children and adults alike.
Surviving are her mother and best friend, Louise Mundrick of Sayre; a daughter, Cara Mays (and her friend, Marvin Rice) both of Waverly, New York; a son, Chris (and Lacy) Mays of Columbia Cross Roads; a brother, Fred “Fritz” (and Joan) Mundrick of Waverly, New York; nieces, Heidi (and Jamie) Hood, Gretchen Mundrick; a very special great niece, Betty Mae; several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Dr., Canton. The funeral service and celebration of Debbie’s life will immediately follow at noon. A private family burial will be held at their convenience.
Memorials in Deb’s memory may be directed to the lighthouse of Faith Church, 141 E. Main St., Canton, PA 17724
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.