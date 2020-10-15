Delbert L. Brown, 83, of Windfall, passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at his residence with his loving family by his side. Delbert Lewis was born Jan. 26, 1937 in Leroy Township a son of the late Catherine Vivian (Duart) and John Sanford Brown. He attended Troy Area School and worked on the family dairy farm before enlisting in the U.S. Army. Shortly following his honorable discharge, on July 13, 1965 he married the love of his life, the former Lucille Giles. They raised their children and shared 52 wonderful years of marriage until Lucy’s passing on April 30, 2018. Delbert was employed by Kennedy Valve in Elmira, NY as a machinist for nearly 40 years, until retiring in 1999. He was a long- time member of the Windfall United Methodist Church and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Union Local 1379.
“Delly” as known by most, was a true outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting on his farm, fishing and camping with family and friends. Delly was a very talented woodworker, crafting a variety of items. He took great pleasure in maintaining his immaculate yard, gardens and canning what he harvested, especially tomatoes. Delbert loved his family and cherished any time he was able to spend with them. He looked forward to his grandchildren’s sporting events and was one of their biggest fans.
Surviving are his children, John Brown (Cindy Ridall) of Troy, Tim Brown (Ken Cummings) of Athens; step-children, Steve (Connie) Bolt of Mansfield, Richard Bolt of Lebanon County, Bonnie (Charles) Roupp of Blossburg, Roger (Susie) Bolt of Mainesburg; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including two very special granddaughters, Lauren Ridall and Blaklee Brown; sister, Loretta Gustin of Troy; brothers-in-law; Richard Thomas of Alba, James (Celeste) Giles, Wilson Delos II (Tressa) Giles and Richard (Laura) Giles all of Mill Creek; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and dear friends.
Besides his parents and wife, Lucy, Delbert was predeceased by sisters, Virginia Thomas and Martha (Robert) White and a brother-in-law, Richard Gustin.
In maintaining to Delly’s wishes, services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in Mr. Brown’s name to the Windfall United Methodist Church, C/O Marge Pratt, 132 Coolbaugh Hill Road, Granville Summit, PA 16926. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA 17724 is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.