Della M. Herring, 90, of Williamsport, died Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Williamsport Home.
Born April 21, 1930 in Muncy Valley, she was a daughter of the late Norman L. Herring and Lucretia (Hamilton) Herring.
Della was a hard worker her entire life and loved caring for her family and friends. She also loved the outdoors, hunting, gardening and playing Bingo.
Surviving are a sister, Blanche Collins of Montour Falls, New York; a niece, Denise (Jeff) Andrew of Cogan Station; a nephew, David (Susan) Talada of Montgomery; a brother-in-law, David Talada of Montoursville; and several nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Della was preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond Herring and Harold Herring; four sisters, Edna Minier, Jessie Collins, Thelma Cook, and Polly Talada; a niece Lisa (Talada) Seyler; her best friend Thelma Kaufman; and her companion of over 30 years, Paul Gavitt.
A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Cherry Grove Cemetery, Nordmont, with Rev. Zelma M. Lang officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.