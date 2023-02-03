Denise Kay Poulin, age 57, of Millerton, PA., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at UPMC Wellsboro, PA. She was born on December 29, 1965 at Troy Community Hospital in Troy, PA., a daughter of Dave and Shirley (Cease) Manzer. Denise was the wife of Robert Poulin. She was a 1984 graduate of Troy Area School District, and worked as a pipefitter for Victaulic Company in Lawrenceville, PA. Denise loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed her dogs, animals, fish, playing with her chickens and participating in mud runs.
Denise is survived by her husband, Robert; her mother and father, Dave and Shirley Manzer of Gillett, PA.; five children, Michael (Megan) Greenough of East Smithfield, PA., Michelle (Nicholas) Ayers of Columbia Cross Roads, PA., Ashley (Christina) Greenough-Kessler of Bowmanville, Ontario, Chase Poulin and Marissa Poulin of Millerton, PA.; three stepchildren, Rich (Sarah) Poulin of Blossburg, PA., Lorraine (Chris) Gates of Gillett, PA., and Bobbi Jo Poulin of Elmira, NY, as well as many grandchildren; a brother, David (Sasha) Manzer of Elmira, NY; sisters-in-law, Yevette (Jeff) Huffman of NC, and Lynette (Gerald) Haag of Gillett, PA.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks and deep gratitude for all expressions of sympathy and acts of kindness shown during this time of bereavement.
In keeping with Denise’s wishes, there will be no services. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA. is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
