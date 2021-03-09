Dennis A. Wilbur, age 57, of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, formerly of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021 at his home, after a courageous battle with cancer and Addison’s disease.
Dennis was born on Oct. 16, 1963 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the son of Allan “Skip” “Sarge” and Marie E. Edsell Wilbur of Browntown, Pennsylvania. He was a graduate of Wyalusing Valley High School with the Class of 1982.
After high school he was employed with Masonite for over 10 years. He the moved to York, Pennsylvania and was the QC at USA Direct. Most recently he was employed as the mail supervisor at Bucknell University before his deteriorating health in 2017.
Dennis was a member of men’s support groups for cancer. He was a very friendly person and became close with many people throughout his life. Dennis always spoke what was on his mind. He thoroughly enjoyed camping and traveling with his friends. To occupy his time when his health declined, he crocheted many blankets for family and friends. He also crocheted many hats for neo-natal babies at Geisinger. He loved spending time with his family and especially looked forward to his cousins weekends and spending time with his nieces.
Besides his parents, Dennis is survived by his sister, Debi Cook and her husband Robert of Rome, Pennsylvania; his nieces and nephews, Dan and Adair Cook of Rome, Erika and Tom Larrabee of Durham, Maine and Dusty Cook of Beaufort, South Carolina; his great nieces, Kendal and Adalyn Cook, Eloise and Juliet Larrabee and one on the way; his special friends, Mindy and Howard Hollinger and Tara Poff; as well as many cousins, aunts and uncles.
Funeral services for Dennis will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021 from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing with Lay Minister Vickie Ellis of the Beaver Meadows Church officiating. Family and friends may call from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the funeral home. Interment will take place at a later date at the Wyalusing Borough Cemetery.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks will be required to be worn at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Dennis’s name to the ACS (Bradford County Relay for Life), c/o Kelly White, PO Box 506, Wyalusing, PA 18853. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.