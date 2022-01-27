Dennis J. Wech, 44

Dennis J. Wech, age 44, of New Albany, PA passed away unexpectedly Friday, January 21, 2022 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA.
Dennis was born on September 19, 1977 in Towanda, PA the son of Malcolm H. and Patty Ann Wech, Jr. of Stevensville, PA. He was a graduate of Wyalusing Valley High School with the class of 1996. After high school, Dennis served his country in the US Army where he spent time overseas in Iraq and Korea. Dennis was employed with Frontier Communications as Sales and Service Technician.
He enjoyed spending time outside including, hunting, fishing, kayaking, and hiking. He was a perfectionist with everything he did and took great pleasure in tinkering with everything especially with trucks and motorcycles. Dennis was a master on his BBQ grill. Most of all he loved to spend time with his family.
Besides his parents, Dennis is survived by his fiancé, Felicia Cook of New Albany, PA; his children, Jared Wech and Alexandrea Wech of Owego, NY, and Jasmine and Zachary Cook of New Albany, PA; his grandson, Jaxson Spencer; his brother, Scottie Wech and his wife, Terra, of Melrose, NM; his niece and nephews Marc Wech of Dallas, TX, Nathaniel Wech of Melrose, NM, and Tristen Wech of Melrose, NM; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Dennis was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hila, Paul, Alice, and Malcom.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made in Dennis’ name to Hunts for Healing, 3 Coburn Hill Road, Laceyville, PA 18623.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.