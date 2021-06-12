Softly in the morning, you heard a gentle call, you took the hand God offered you, and quietly left us all…. Dennis M. Sutherlin, 70, of Barton, NY passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning, June 8, 2021 at his home. Dennis was born on Jan. 13, 1951 in Greencastle, Indiana a son of the late Wayne and Dorothy (Reid) Sutherlin. He retired following 49 years of service as an engineering technician for IBM-Lockheed Martin. On July 17, 1999 he married Susan (Hintz) and together they have shared nearly 22 years of happiness. Dennis was a member of the Waverly Christian Missionary Alliance Church where he served as Treasure. A talented woodworker, Dennis had an amazing skill to be able to handcraft anything. He also had a keen eye and enjoyed shooting cowboy and skeet. A giver to many, Dennis would always lend a helping hand to those in need. His kindnesses will always remain in our hearts. Dennis will be greatly missed by his wife Sue Sutherlin; his children: Dawn M. Sutherlin, Daniel L. (Catherine) Sutherlin, Christine (Scott) Rennolds and Edmund M. (Lauren) Dawejko, Jr. His special grandchildren: James, Jaida, Jordyn, Kaden, Noah, Zachary, Adalie, and Hugo. His brothers and sisters-in-law: Greg (Chris) Sutherlin, Jay (Carol) Sutherlin; his mother-in-law: Mary Hintz; brother-in-law: Raymond Hintz; nieces and nephews: Marc, Eric, Nikki, Kelsey; great nieces Kylie and Abby. Dennis was predeceased by his parents, daughter Cathlene; brother Michael and grandson Ezekiel. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service and celebration of his life on Sunday, June 13, at 1 pm at the North Waverly Chapel, 38 NY-34, Waverly, NY 14892. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to https://samaritanspurse.org/ (Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607) in loving memory of Dennis M. Sutherlin. Caring assistance is being provided by the Sutfin Funeral Chapel.
