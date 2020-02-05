Derek K. Dowling, 36, of Mansfield, Pennsylvania, formerly long-time resident of Roaring Branch, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 following a courageous battle with PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) and addiction.
Derek Keith was born Aug. 24, 1983 in Whiteman A.B., Missouri to Timothy and Robin (Route) Dowling. He attended Canton Schools and was a graduate of the class of 2001. After graduation he enlisted with the U.S. Navy for 11 years proudly serving during Iraq and the Global War on Terrorism, receiving his honorable discharge in 2012. In 2019 Derek married the love of his life, Beth Swain in Mansfield. Together they raised Beth’s son, Sheldyn Mirra and their two-month-old daughter, Kassandra Joyce Dowling.
Derek had a love of the outdoors and enjoyed spending time hunting and fishing. Gaming was another interest that he avidly partook in when he had the chance. He was a member of the Canton VFW, Post 714. Derek possessed a CDL license and took pleasure in driving truck, but most important was time spent with his family, which he truly cherished every moment and memory made.
Derek was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Joyce and John Dowling; a brother-in-law, Christopher Swain; an uncle, John Dowling III and an aunt, Diana Route.
In addition to his parents, Tim and Robin Dowling, surviving is his wife, Beth (Swain) Dowling; daughter, Kassandra Dowling; step-son, Sheldyn Mirra; brother, Dane (Kelsey) Dowling of Watkins Glen, New York; grandparents, Gordon (Dawn) Route, Sharon Sweeney all of Roaring Branch; aunts and uncles, Pat (Pam) Dowling of Canton, Dave Dowling, Mike Dowling, Michelle Isaac all of North Carolina, Janice (Rich) Kleese of St. Thomas, Gordy Jr. (Missy) Route of Washington State, Judson Route of Duncannon, Lorena (John) Wesneski of Leroy and Sherry Stankiewicz of Canton; as well as numerous cousins.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Dr., Canton. The funeral service will follow at 4 p.m., with military honors accorded afterwards. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Derek’s loving memory to a charity of one’s choice for helping with the local drug addiction epidemic.
Memories and condolences may be shared at pepperfuneralhomes.com.
