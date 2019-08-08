On Saturday, July 27, 2019, Derek Ryan Vargason, loving husband, father, son and brother, passed away at the age of 45.
Derek was born on Feb. 23, 1974 in Towanda, Pennsylvania, to Terry and Nancy Vargason. A 1992 graduate of Towanda High School, he received his Plastics Engineering Technology degree from Penn State University in 1999 and was employed by Philips in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
On Oct.1, 2005, he married Julie Ann Jalonen. They have one son, Parker Ramsey.
Derek loved sports, the outdoors and loved to travel. He was an avid fan of the Nashville Predators, the Colorado Rockies and the Chicago Bears. He loved to hike with his family and dog, Brex. Saturday mornings were spent at the park watching Parker play baseball or football.
He is survived by his wife, Julie and son, Parker of Castle Rock, Colorado; his parents, Terry and Nancy Vargason of Towanda; brothers, Randy (Michelle) of Milan, Pennsylvania and Rick (Kelly) of Towanda; sister, Wendy (Mike) Roof of Towanda; mother-in-law, Grace Jalonen of Ishpeming, Michigan; sisters-in-law, Sandy (Rod) Swiedals of Michigamme, Michigan and Vicki Jalonen of Winter Garden, Florida; along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held in Pennsylvania for family and friends from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11 at the Towanda Country Club in Towanda.
