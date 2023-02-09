Derek Van Pelt Huber passed away peacefully on Jan. 27, 2023, at 80 years old.
He was born August 13th, 1942 in the Morristown area of New Jersey to Carl and Helen Huber.
His mother and father, Helen and Carl Huber and brother Stephen Huber of Trumansburg, New York preceded him in death.
Derek is survived by his sister Gretel Metzger of Milford, PA and nephews; Theodore Metzger, Stephen Metzger and Eric Engstron and nieces; Kris and Kate Huber and sister-in-law Diane Huber.
Derek was a man of many trades and talents. He spent many years as a Department of Defense contractor helping construct communication systems and capabilities for the U.S. Army in Vietnam in the late 1960’s. He eventually joined the United States Navy and spent a short career traveling the world serving our country. After his military career, Derek spent his years as an entrepreneur in many different expertises, including owning a painting business, gun shop and antique business, as some might remember Huber’s Antiques on Route 467, near Rome, PA.
Derek was also an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and hunting on his property in Rome and many other destinations across the world. He also enjoyed shooting Trap and at one point was invited to compete for a place on the United States Olympic Trap Team. In his last years of life, Derek enjoyed watching the animals in his backyard with his caregiver Ginny Thoman and feeding his favorite of them all, a woodchuck named Homer. Derek will be dearly missed by his friends and family.
There will be a private ceremony to celebrate his life in the spring for his family. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting (www.loweryfuneralhome.com.)
