Derrike Bellows, 28 of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, formerly of Canton, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 30, 2019.
…..a reader lives a thousand lives before he dies. The man who never reads lives only one, George R.R. Martin.
Derrike Jordan was born Aug. 26, 1991 in Towanda, Pennsylvania, to Randy and Amy (Boyd) Bellows. At an early age Derrike made technology a part of his life. He excelled in elementary and high school. He attended Canton High School and was a graduate of the class of 2010 where he was a member of the track team and the National Honor Society. After graduating, he attended Juniata College for Computer Science. He was a five-year employee of Best Buy’s Geek Squad in Muncy. Derrike’s knowledge and skills qualified him to go to the Best Buy Achiever’s Convention in San Antonia, Texas, in May of 2018, taking his sister, Cassidy with him. Derrike most recently accepted an IT position at Vibra Healthcare in Mechanicsburg.
Derrike was an avid recreational reader, movie goer and a huge Beatles fan. Derrike enjoyed the Williamsport Riverwalk and frequented the James V. Brown Library. He will always be remembered as a quiet, kind and giving individual. Derrike had a strong faith in the Lord and was a member of the Ward United Methodist Church on Armenia Mountain.
Derrike was predeceased by his grandfathers, Roger Bellows Sr. in 1994 and William Boyd in 2013, and an uncle, Michael Walker in 2008.
Surviving Derrike are his parents, Randy and Amy (Boyd) Bellows of Canton; sister, Cassidy Jo Bellows and her friend Travis Butcher; grandmothers, Alene Boyd and Eunice (Don) Haflett, aunts and uncles, Karen and Bob Coles and Angie and Jeff Sechrist all of Canton, Ken and Dawn Boyd of Morrisdale, Debbie Walker of Gillett, Patty Quint of Wassilla, Arkansas, and Roger and Anita Bellows of Troy; cousins, Andi (Dan) Moretski, Erica (Tim) Williams, Kendra (Tyler) Piotrowski, Wesley (Jaime) Boyd, Tyler (Julie) Sechrist, Jill Sechrist (Barry Matthews), Chris (Tonya) Walker, Jeremi (Tracey) Walker, Ian and Emma Quint and Mason Bellows; and special friends, Jess Claypool and Chris Patrick.
A time of visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at Pepper Funeral Home, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA 17724. A private family funeral service will be held on Friday with burial following in Beech Flats Cemetery. In lieu of flowers consider a donation in Derrike’s name to the Canton Elementary School c/o Mike Wells, 545 East Main Street, Canton, PA 17724. The donations will be used to purchase scholastic books for the students. Please share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com, #ENDTHESTIGMAMENTALHEALTHMATTERS.
