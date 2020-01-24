Dewey M. Cokely, age 90, of Wyalusing, passed away on Wednesday evening, Jan. 22, 2020 at the Towanda Personal Care Home.
He was born on July 16, 1929 in Colley, the son of the lake Howard Cokely and Esther McCarrol McNeal. He was a graduate of Mehoopany High School with the class of 1948. After high school he proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War for four years.
Later he met and married Patricia “Pat” Lockhart of Long Island, New York, on June 9, 1956. They lived on Long Island with their three children for 12 years. They then moved to Wyalusing and Dewey was employed with Procter and Gamble until his retirement in September of 1989.
Dewey was a member of the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, the Wyalusing American Legion Post No. 534, and former President of the Wyalusing Senior Citizens Group. He volunteered his time for the church, the Wyalusing Valley Fire Department, Park Place Senior Home, and was always willing to help out when needed. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and working in his yard. He and his wife traveled throughout the states in their camper and later by car and bus trips. Dewey’s greatest joy was taking part in family events.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Pat; his daughters and husbands, Nancy and Eugene “Bud” Baldwin of Lawton, and Janet and Jack Bryan of Dushore; five grandchildren and spouses, Todd (Chrissy) Baldwin, Christina (Jason) Witmer, Jason (Rachele) Baldwin, Nicholas (Becky) Bryan, and Emily (Philip) Baumunk; 11 great-grandchildren, Hannah, Emma, Jacob, Cecelia, Cole, Brennan, Alex, Stella, Harper, Hudson, and Luke; his sister, Alberta Henning; brother/sister-in-laws, Norma McNeal, James and Geraldine Lockhart and Elizabeth LaMariana; as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his loving son, Thomas Cokely, in 1974; his stepfather, George McNeal, Sr.; his brother, George McNeal, Jr.; and his brother-in-law, Anthony LaMariana.
A funeral service for Dewey will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, with Father Peter Tran of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish officiating. Interment will follow at the St. Anthony’s cemetery with Military Honors conducted by the members of the Wyalusing American Legion Post No. 534. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Wyalusing Valley Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 86, Wyalusing, PA 18853 or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.