Mrs. Diana L. Stevens Black, age 84, of Wyalusing, PA, passed away at her home on Monday morning, June 21, 2021.
Diana was born on March 20, 1937, in Grove City, PA, daughter of the late George Quinby and Fay Naomi Montgomery Stevens. She graduated from Grove City High School in Mercer County, PA. She attended Edinboro College and then Muskingum University in New Concord, OH, where she studied art.
Diana was an accomplished artist. In 1984, she established Studio III in Wyalusing where she created beautiful paintings using water colors, oils and acrylics, and custom made dolls with hand sewn outfits and elaborate costumes.
Music was a huge part of her life. She would say that reading music was like reading a book to her. An accomplished pianist, Diana began her career in 1970 as a beloved piano teacher to hundreds of students, teaching right up until March of this year. She was a mentor and cheerleader to her students. She was involved in the National and PA Federation of Music Clubs for many years, serving in several leadership positions, including organizing the annual Spring Music Festival where students from all over northeast PA shared their musical talents. She spent hours with her students preparing them for “Festival” and was always so proud of their accomplishments. She was an important member of the Wyalusing Musical Society and organized many of the annual Christmas Candlelight services which were looked forward to and enjoyed by the greater Wyalusing community and beyond; an annual tradition for many. She was a composer, composing original pieces including an opera. Many were performed by the Wyalusing Presbyterian Church choir with the opera performed by the Wyalusing Musical Society. Each year, her friends and family could count on an original Christmas musical composition included with their Christmas card. Diana served as the Director of Music, Choral Director, organ/piano accompanist and Administrative Assistant for the Wyalusing Presbyterian Church for approximately 40 years. She put her heart and soul into the church, always making sure the behind-the-scenes needs were met and completed. Diana was also a member of the women’s Horizon Bible study group.
She loved to garden and had a back yard jungle, “Diana’s woods”, full of all sorts of colorful plants, knowing each of the scientific names and growing particulars. She had an incredibly inquisitive mind. She was an avid reader with an affinity for science fiction while at the same time loving to discuss and visit about science facts and nature. She was a fabulous cook, able to prepare a feast out of few ingredients!
A special Thank you goes out to her caregivers, particularly to Paula Johnson Weaver without whom she could not have spent her final days at home.
Throughout the years, she touched many children and adults alike, with her friendship, teaching and guidance. She made a lasting impact on many children in the Wyalusing community and beyond. Her legacy will live on through all those she touched.
Surviving: sons and daughter-in-law, Jeremy and Joyce Black, Mt. Holly, NC, Chris Black, Apopka, FL; brother and sister-in-law, Peter and Marilyn Stevens, Grove City, PA; special Friends, Peggy Thompson and Barbara Hugo.
She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her son, Andrew Black, in 1974, and her half-brother, Donnie Stevens in 2020.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at the Wyalusing Presbyterian Church, Wyalusing, PA, with the Rev. Dr. Barry R. Ballard, her pastor, officiating. Interment will be in the Quicks Bend Cemetery where she’ll be laid to rest beside her son Andrew.
Family and friends may call on Monday, June 28, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the service at 11:30 a.m. at the Wyalusing Presbyterian Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Diana Black Music Scholarship Program at the Wyalusing Area Education Foundation, P.O. Box 204, Wyalusing. Interment will be in the Quicks Bend Cemetery where she’ll be laid to rest beside her son Andrew. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA 18853. To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.