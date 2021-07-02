Diane Gail Hinckley, 76, of 131 Colonial Drive, Towanda, PA passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
Diane was born in Canton, PA on April 27, 1945, the daughter of Herman Thomas VanHorn and Caroline Louise VanHorn. She was a graduate of Troy High School and in early years was employed by Herman Rynveld Sons in New Albany, Paper Magic in Troy, and J.C. Penney in Wysox. Diane enjoyed volunteering with Meals on Wheels, gardening, and working puzzles. Surviving are; her children, Duane T. (Linda) Meeker of Towanda, Delores M. “DeeDee” (Joseph) Lane of Sayre, Dennis R. Meeker of Rocky Mount, VA, Deborah S. (Michael) Bury of Vinton, VA, grandchildren, Kasey, Katherine, Nicholas, Shelly, Brittni, Dustin, Bridgett, and William as well as several great grandchildren. A graveside service will be announced at a later date. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
