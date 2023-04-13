Diane Louise Brown Snell, 68, of Towanda, PA passed away early Tuesday morning, April 11, 2023, at the
Guthrie Towanda Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Unit.
Diane was born in Sayre, PA on August 31, 1954, one of 9 children to Perry J. Brown and Ruthanna French Brown. She attended Northeast Bradford High School and in early years was employed by the Towanda Gun Club and Snell’s Auto Sales in Wysox. Diane was later employed by Lockheed Martin in Owego, NY. She was a member of the Towanda Gun Club. Diane loved to cook and bake and work in her flower gardens. Diane’s family includes her husband, Gregory M. Snell, daughters, Amanda (Kevin) Johnson, Ruthanna (Neal) Snyder, and Chantel (Dale) Bennett, stepsons, Adam (Abby) Snell and Avery Snell, 16 grandchildren, Cameron Martin, Calla Brink, Cassie Johnson, Carter Johnson, Madison Johnson, Naydia Klein, Aiden Klein, Jordan Snyder, Colton Snyder, Caleb Johnson, Marina Welles, Nathan Bennett, Bowie Snell, Boone Snell, Madelynn Snell, and Benjamin Shaw, 6 great grandchildren,
sisters, Merna Osborne, Muriel (Bob) Miller, Florence (Bill) Vrabel, Priscilla (Gary) Goeckel, Roxanne (Ron) Bishop, Angela (Larry) Bellinger, Vanessa (Mark) Welch, her brother, Pete Brown, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Tracy and Craven Vaughn, Robin (Ken) Lippy as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Towanda Gun Club.
The family suggests that bequests be directed to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 in Diane’s memory.
Memories and condolences may b expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.