Diane P. Wuethrich, age 77, of Sugar Hill, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 surrounded by her family at her home.
Diane was a cheerful face seen around Wyalusing. She was loved by many from working at the Wyalusing Hotel and Brewed Awakening. She always had a smile on her face.
She was a dedicated wife to Harry Wuethrich for 58 years; a loving mother to John Pinkava and his wife, Sharon, Jody Wuethrich, Kent Wuethrich and his wife, April, and her late son, Robert Pinkava. She is also survived by her grandchildren and spouses, Ashley and Harland Franklin, Keri and Eric Warner, Jonathan and Ashley Pinkava, Samantha Pinkava, Cody Jackson, Hunter Pinkava, Madison Hebda, and Zackery Wuethrich; her great-grandchildren, Kyle Warner, Mason Culver, Rayden Richlin, Bryson Warner, Joshua Franklin; her sister, Pat Colletta and her husband, Bob and Sue Zapata; her niece and nephew, Ross and Brooke Colletta. Besides her son, Robert, she was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Josephine Ross Hunter, her brother, Donnie Hunter, and her nephew, Shua Hunter.
She loved her family and they loved her. Diane went to the beach every year with her sister and best friend, Pat, looking for her sea glass. That was their “Happy Place.” She was very close to her sister. Diane loved to paint, be at the ocean, reading on her front deck, gardening, and spending time with her husband and family.
A memorial service for Diane will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at 5 p.m. from the Herrickville Wesleyan Church with Pastor Jason Laudermilch officiating. Family and friends are welcome for a visitation from 3:30 p.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Diane’s name to the Wyalusing Public Library, P.O. Box 98, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
