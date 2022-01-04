Diane Rogan Fowler, age 60, of Dushore, PA, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, at UPMC Williamsport Hospital, with her loving family at her side.
Diane was born May 29, 1961, in Glen Ridge, NJ, a daughter of the late James and Elaine Louise Tobias Rogan. Her family moved to Dushore, in 1971. Diane graduated from the Sullivan County High School, a member of the class of 1979.
She was a member of St. Basil’s Church, Dushore, PA, and was the church secretary from 1999 to 2017. Currently she was employed by PS Bank in Wysox for the past three years.
Diane loved music, and was the choir director for St. Basil’s Church for many years, and was currently the Choir Director for Immaculate Conception of the BVM Church in Williamsport, PA. She also loved to crochet, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving:
Two daughters: Whitney (Dave Psolka) Fowler, Tunkhannock, PA and Lauren (Ben Fish) Jones, Monroeton, PA
Two grandchildren: Wesley David Moshier, Zoey Jones
Sister and brother-in-law: Doreen & Terry Selleck, Dushore, PA
Two brothers and sisters-in-law: Timothy (Cheryl) Rogan, Omaha, NE and Terrence (Carol) Rogan, Dushore, PA
Aunts: Janice (Al) Velie, Columbiana, OH and Jane Nichols, Trucksville, PA
Nephews: Michael Rogan, Shawn (Katie) Rogan, Christian (Daniella) Rogan
Nieces: Ellen Rogan, Megan (Matt Browning) Selleck
Special Cousin: Lynn Niemi, Pittsburgh, PA
A Transferal Service will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 10:30 AM and will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at St. Basil’s Church, Dushore, PA, with the Rev. Bert S. Kozen and the Rev. Thomas J. Major, concelebrating. Interment will follow in St. Basil’s Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest beside her mother.
Friends and family may call on Friday morning, January 7, 2022, from 9:00 AM until the start of the Transferal Service at 10:30 AM at the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA 18614.
Memorials may be directed to the Bradford County Humane Society, PO Box 179, Ulster, PA, 18850 or to a charity of your choice.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to homerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.